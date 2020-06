Rail cars on fire in Phoenix Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published 2 minutes ago Rail cars on fire in Phoenix, Arizona last night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FIRE LAST NIGHT IN DOWNTOWNPHOENIX.OFFICIALS SAY FOUR BOX CARSLOADED WITH PLYWOOD DERAILEDFROM A UNION PACIFIC TRAIN WHENIT PULLED OUT OF THE RAIL YARD.A PHOENIX FIRE CAPTAIN SAYSDIESEL FUELED THE FIRE.NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED.THE TRIPLE CROWN IS OFFICIALLY







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Train car catches fire in downtown Phoenix



Fire crews dealing with hazardous materials on board. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:49 Published 16 hours ago