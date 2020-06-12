|
|
|
|
Sizzling Father's Day!
|
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Sizzling Father's Day!
Phoenix reached 105 today and it'll be even hotter on Fathers's Day with a high of 108.
|
Related news from verified sources
|
On the eve of Father’s Day, community members gathered in the parking lot of the Abubakr Islamic...
Seattle Times - Published
|
Children, no matter how old they are, cherish the beautiful bond with their dad forever, even after...
Mid-Day - Published
|
Father's Day celebrations will be kicking off in just over a week, and ahead of the holiday a few...
MacRumours.com - Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|