Man Arrested In Fatal Double Shooting In SW Baltimore
Devon Sample, of the 4800 block of Melbourne Road, is charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Man Arrested In Shooting Of Toddler, Woman In BaltimorePolice in Baltimore have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Shiand Miller and three-year-old Shaniya Gilmore Friday.
Woman, toddler found shot to death inside car in Southwest BaltimoreBaltimore Police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of a toddler and woman.
Chopper 13 Over The Scene Of The Double Shooting In SW BaltimoreChopper 13 is over the scene of a double shooting in SW Baltimore