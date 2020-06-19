Global  

Man Arrested In Fatal Double Shooting In SW Baltimore
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Man Arrested In Fatal Double Shooting In SW Baltimore

Man Arrested In Fatal Double Shooting In SW Baltimore

Devon Sample, of the 4800 block of Melbourne Road, is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

