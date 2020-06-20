Yoga day is day of solidarity, universal brotherhood: PM Modi the plight of Christian persecution in Pakistan

On International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on June 21 in Delhi.

While addressing the nation, PM Modi congratulated and gave his best wishes to the nation on the 6th International Yoga Day.

"Yoga day is day of solidarity and universal brotherhood," PM said.

"Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet.

It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity.

It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent," he further added.