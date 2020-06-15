Global  

Smaller Crowd Than Expected At President Trump's Tulsa Rally
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:54s
Smaller Crowd Than Expected At President Trump's Tulsa Rally

Smaller Crowd Than Expected At President Trump's Tulsa Rally

President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally in months in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As CBS News’ Omar Villafranca reports, the crowd was much smaller than the campaign expected.

