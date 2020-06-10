Global  

Summer Arrives In NYC As Coronavirus Precautions Continue
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Summer Arrives In NYC As Coronavirus Precautions Continue

Summer Arrives In NYC As Coronavirus Precautions Continue

Summer has finally officially arrived, and so have many ordinary summer activities, albeit with coronavirus precautions in place; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

