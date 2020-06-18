Hilarious moment scared delivery man climbs gate when dogs chase him

This is the hilarious moment a terrified delivery man quickly climbing up the gate of his customer after an angry dog came barking at him.

Amirul Hakimi from Malaysia recorded his colleague Alif while they were delivering a parcel at Sungai Batu, Perak on June 4.

In the video, Alif was talking to their customer when the dog lashed at him for being a stranger.

The house owner came out with a stick to scare away the dog and he was able to safely return to the car where the laughing Amirul was waiting.