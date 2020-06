World Music Day: Celebrated on June 21st, what is the significance & history: Watch | Oneindia News

MUSIC IS CELEBRATED EVERY YEAR ON JUNE 21.

WORLD MUSIC DAY STARTED IN 1982 IN FRANCE AS 'FETE DE LA MUSIQUE', A MUSIC FESTIVAL.

THE MAN BEHIND IT WAS THE THEN FRENCH MINISTER OF CULTURE JACK LANG.

IT ORIGINATED IN FRANCE AND WAS FIRST HELD IN PARIS ON JUNE 21, 1982.

THE PRIMARY AIM OF CELEBRATING WORLD MUSIC DAY IS TO PROVIDE FREE MUSIC TO EVERYONE, AND ALSO TO ENCOURAGE AMATEUR MUSICIANS TO SHOWCASE THEIR WORK TO THE WORLD.

A LITERAL READING OF THE PREHISTORY OF MUSIC DATES ABOUT 40,000 YEARS AGO.

SOME SUGGEST THAT THE ORIGIN OF MUSIC LIKELY STEMS FROM NATURALLY OCCURRING SOUNDS AND RHYTHMS.