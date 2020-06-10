Global  

Happy Birthday Prince William!
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:40s
Happy Birthday Prince William!

Happy Birthday Prince William!

The British royal is now 38 years old: here are some things you might not know about him!

Hop on Pop: George, Charlotte and Louis tackle William in new photos marking his 38th birthday

In honor of Prince William's 38th birthday on Sunday, Kensington Palace released new photos taken by...
USATODAY.com



