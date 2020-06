'Refuse Fascism' Group Holds Anti-Trump Rally In Los Angeles Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:05s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Refuse Fascism' Group Holds Anti-Trump Rally In Los Angeles A rally planned by the group, "Refuse Fascism," was held in LA on Saturday in response to the controversial re-start of Trump's campaign rallies on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma during Juneteenth weekend, which is the commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. Cristy Fajardo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Robert L ‘Refuse Fascism’ Group Holds Anti-Trump Rally In Los Angeles https://t.co/Y5HYF3Fmpr 1 hour ago Dan Limmert CA-28 🇺🇲🇨🇦🌊 'Refuse Fascism' Group Holds Anti-Trump Rally In Los Angeles https://t.co/6c8guiYqOa 2 hours ago Los Angeles Show ‘Refuse Fascism’ Group Holds Anti-Trump Rally In Los Angeles - CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/X9IlrRt8Pl 3 hours ago Los Angeles Plaza ‘Refuse Fascism’ Group Holds Anti-Trump Rally In Los Angeles - CBS Los Angeles https://t.co/vGz3VTiqDa 3 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Protesters do Vehicle Rally During Protest



A large crowd rallied on the streets to protest the death of George Floyd. People walked, rode on motorcycles and cars while raising fists and slogans in solidarity with black lives. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 08:30 Published 2 days ago