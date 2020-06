Glastonbury Tor Summer Solstice Celebrations. One worshiper declares "We do not obey, we are free

Glastonbury Tor, Glastonbury, Somerset, UK.

21 June, 2020.

About a 150 people braved the rain and mist to celebrate the summer solstice at the Glastonbury Tor, Somerset.

Prayers and incantations were conducted with the playing of drums echoing around the Tor.

At one point a worshiper declares to the assembled crowd "we do not obey, we are free we are free.

With lockdown restrictions still in place little of no social distancing is being observed despite the 2m rule still in place.