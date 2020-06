World Music Day: How a 'little guitar' got the world humming and strumming | Oneindia News

The ukulele, a small and light Hawaiian lute instrument, has surged in popularity over the last few years.

Ever wonered why you see so many people playing it?

Amateur musicians also swear by it, like the guitarist who wants a break, the vocalist who needs a backup track and the professional dancer who wants to indulge her fondness for music.

The ukulele is an instrument that serves all.

