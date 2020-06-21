Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mount Merapi volcano erupts in Indonesia spewing hot ash 6km into sky
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Mount Merapi volcano erupts in Indonesia spewing hot ash 6km into sky

Mount Merapi volcano erupts in Indonesia spewing hot ash 6km into sky

The Mount Merapi volcano in Indonesia erupted today (June 21) spewing ash and hot gas as high as six kilometres into the sky.

Violent rumbling was heard from villagers several miles away as the dark grey ash cloud blanketed homes and roads.

The country's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre did not raise Merapi's alert status, which already was at the third-highest level since it began erupting last August.

They said the volcano Mount Merapi erupted three times -- at 9:13am, 9:25am and 09:27am western Indonesia time.

Head of the Yogyakarta Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center (BPPTKG), Hanik Humaida, said: ''The ash column was observed to be gray with a thick intensity leaning towards the west.

This eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 75 mm and a duration of 5 minutes 28 seconds.'' Mount Merapi is Indonesia's most volatile volcano and is located on the main island of Java.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Indonesia’s most volatile volcano spews ash in new eruption

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most volatile volcano on Sunday spewed ash and hot gas...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

Tetrisnet

Tetrisnet RT @eha_news: 📹| Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupts, spewing ash and hot gas 6km into air. https://t.co/qx5yyCcYWz 5 minutes ago

TirukuralKaram

Thaivabalan Balasundaram RT @DailySabah: Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano erupts, sending ash more than 6 kilometres into the air https://t.co/HLrd1jxkN8 44 minutes ago

eha_news

EHA News 📹| Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupts, spewing ash and hot gas 6km into air. https://t.co/qx5yyCcYWz 2 hours ago

DailySabah

DAILY SABAH Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano erupts, sending ash more than 6 kilometres into the air https://t.co/HLrd1jxkN8 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Indonesia volcano Mount Merapi spews hot ash over drivers after erupting [Video]

Indonesia volcano Mount Merapi spews hot ash over drivers after erupting

The Mount Merapi volcano in Indonesia erupted today (June 21) spewing ash and hot gas as high as six kilometres into the sky. Footage shows terrified motorists battling through the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:27Published