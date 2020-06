Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers

The escalation of tensions with China at the border in Ladakh means India has to now tackle two hostile neighbours.

Pakistan has consistently kept the border boiling and its friendly ties with China has made the possibility of a war on two-fronts a distinct possibility.

So is the Indian Army equipped to tackle the dual threat at the border?

Watch what former Army Chief General VP Malik had to say on the issue in this exclusive interview with Hindustan editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar.