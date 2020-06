Srinagar: 3 terrorists holed up inside a house killed in an encounter | Oneindia News



Three terrorists killed by security forces in Zadibal Soura area of Srinagar. The Police said the terrorists were holed up inside a house in the area, adding that the terrorists had refused an offer to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:46 Published 24 minutes ago

International Yoga Day: ITBP Jawans perform yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Ladakh|Oneindia



Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at Ladakh performed yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet, in sub-zero temperatures, on International Yoga Day on June 21. At Khardung La also, ITBP personnel.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:51 Published 3 hours ago