Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Solar eclipse: Saints perform 'hawan', chant mantra in Kurukshetra
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Solar eclipse: Saints perform 'hawan', chant mantra in Kurukshetra

Solar eclipse: Saints perform 'hawan', chant mantra in Kurukshetra

Saints performed rituals at Brahma Sarovar Ghat as solar eclipse was seen in the skies of Kurukshetra on June 21.

The saints also chanted mantras while performing 'hawan'.

Parts of the country are witnessing the first solar eclipse of this year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Pakistan's Karachi witnesses solar eclipse [Video]

Watch: Pakistan's Karachi witnesses solar eclipse

Solar eclipse was seen in Karachi of Pakistan on June 21. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the solar eclipse began at 8:46 am local time and will end by 2:34pm with the greatest eclipse..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti Temple to remain open on Solar Eclipse [Video]

Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti Temple to remain open on Solar Eclipse

Srikalahasti Temple will remain open on June 21 despite Solar Eclipse and special 'abhishekam' will be performed. 300-400 devotees will be allowed every hour in the temple. The 'Ring of fire', the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
Jaipur to witness 2020's first partial solar eclipse [Video]

Jaipur to witness 2020's first partial solar eclipse

Jaipur will witness a partial solar eclipse on Sunday, starting from 10:15 am till 1:44 pm, however, this time there will be no arrangement to show the eclipse in BM Birla Planetarium campus due to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published