Solar eclipse: Saints perform 'hawan', chant mantra in Kurukshetra
Saints performed rituals at Brahma Sarovar Ghat as solar eclipse was seen in the skies of Kurukshetra on June 21.
The saints also chanted mantras while performing 'hawan'.
Parts of the country are witnessing the first solar eclipse of this year.
