Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 50,000
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Brazil, the world's No 2 hotspot, reports additional 1,022 fatalities as the number of infections passes one million.

Coronavirus: Brazil death toll rises by 909 to become world's second highest

Brazil's coronavirus death toll has overtaken the UK's to become the second highest in the world...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraeuronewsDeutsche Welle


Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 50,000: Live updates

Brazil, the world's No 2 hotspot, reports additional 1,022 fatalities as South Africa hits new record...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •euronewsTamworth HeraldWorldNewsNYTimes.comReuters


Coronavirus: How pandemic turned political in Brazil

Brazil now has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll but the peak may still be weeks...
BBC News - Published



RMujeb

Mujeeb R. Awrang RT @AJEnglish: COVID-19 LIVE updates 👉 https://t.co/KWpD8jqi42 🇧🇷 Brazil death toll nears 50,000 🇯🇵 Tokyo confirms 35 new coronavirus case… 3 seconds ago

ToobaNayaab

Tooba Nayaab RT @AJENews: Iraq mourns death of national football legend, Ahmad Radhi, due to coronavirus. Latest updates: https://t.co/CZLFOJ0FRR https:… 19 seconds ago

andreabdg

Andrea Bernasconi DG Live: India has its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases @AJENews https://t.co/MfxDpPieI8 #abdg #swisscovid19group #Mattermore 4 minutes ago

MrTwiz1

MrTwiz Live: India has its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases @AJENews https://t.co/QrKTGe8h2S 7 minutes ago

CarolLyle4

Carol Lyle #GTTO #FBPE🕯🇳🇱🇪🇺🇿🇦 RT @uk_domain_names: Repeat after me: a country with a very large population can have a worse coronavirus death toll than the UK, yet be si… 7 minutes ago

DaisyDcruz1

Daisy Dcruz RT @AJEnglish: Brazil coronavirus death toll nears 50,000: Live updates https://t.co/oARa6ssXAz 13 minutes ago


COVID-19 cases reach 3.95 lakh in India with highest single-day spike [Video]

COVID-19 cases reach 3.95 lakh in India with highest single-day spike

India on June 20 yet again recorded highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases (14,516) taking the tally to 3,95,048. Death toll has crossed 12,500 mark. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 42,589 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 42,589

The Department of Health and Social Care said 42,589 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, up by 128..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
14,516 COVID-19 cases reported in highest single day spike, total infections near 4 lakh [Video]

14,516 COVID-19 cases reported in highest single day spike, total infections near 4 lakh

India on June 20 reported the highest single day spike of 14,516 new positive cases of coronavirus. The total number of COVID infections has risen to 3,95,048. The death toll has also seen a jump,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published