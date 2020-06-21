Global  

Father's Day 2020 celebrated on June 21st, find out the history of this day
Father's Day 2020 celebrated on June 21st, find out the history of this day: Watch | Oneindia News

Father's Day 2020 celebrated on June 21st, find out the history of this day: Watch | Oneindia News

The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world.

Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society.

This day was first proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations.

The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day in most parts of the world.

Father’s Day is a celebration of fathers, honouring fatherhood, paternal bonds and the role fathers play in society.

This day was first proposed in 1909 to complement Mother’s Day celebrations.

On this day children acknowledge and appreciate their fathers and father figures, who play an important role in their lives, be it emotionally, mentally or even financially.

On this day children understand the importance of the role of a father in one’s life.

This day acknowledges the contribution of fathers to their own families and society at large.

The day was founded in USA, where it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, at the Spokane, Washington YMCA in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd.

That year, Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910.

Sonora heard about how Anna Jarvis had founded Mother’s Day in honour of her mother and told the pastor of her Church that there should be something similar to celebrate fathers too.

