Government to set out 'another step' in its lockdown-easing measures
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Government to set out 'another step' in its lockdown-easing measures

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms the Government will set out "another step" in its plan to move the UK out of lockdown.

Tweets about this

SerendipitySays

Paul Marr RT @BBCPolitics: The government confirms that it will set out "another step" in its plan to move the UK out of lockdown says Health Secreta… 3 minutes ago

martincoward

Martin Coward 4. Yet again the infrastructure of government is being developed by private companies with no democratic insight. E… https://t.co/fR9fsv3iGJ 2 hours ago

BBCPolitics

BBC Politics The government confirms that it will set out "another step" in its plan to move the UK out of lockdown says Health… https://t.co/UjMlhNnqh4 2 hours ago

MappofFrance

Al Acarte RT @lasverdadesdue4: Hancock says “we’re about to see another step in the plan” “the plan is working “ This is the plan the government is m… 3 hours ago

lasverdadesdue4

Full English Breakfast Hancock says “we’re about to see another step in the plan” “the plan is working “ This is the plan the government i… https://t.co/7yCSxUqYJQ 3 hours ago

TigersCmon

cmon_tigers @SenSHenderson @DanielAndrewsMP Another dishonest partisan message from a lucky loser MP. We need sick Vics to do t… https://t.co/HTxR3ebUXD 4 hours ago

KevPBolger

Kevin TheCob Bolger It's like everything else with this government. They launch these initiatives then back step for another version. T… https://t.co/1eHRHmTwwA 4 hours ago

Nobodyjustjoker

Dobby the Elf😷 RT @stuartlauscmp: The source said that another key feature of the legislation would be to authorise the city’s government to deal with the… 6 hours ago


