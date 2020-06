Watch: Boost for security forces, 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Zadibal area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Forces launched a search operation after receiving a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Police even called the parents of the terrorists to urge them to surrender but the terrorists began to fire.

One of the slain terrorists was reportedly involved in the attack on two BSF jawans last month.

Watch the full video for all the details.