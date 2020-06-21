Global  

Donald Trump’s Most Memorable Campaign Rally Moments
Donald Trump's Most Memorable Campaign Rally Moments

Donald Trump’s Most Memorable Campaign Rally Moments

From personal attacks to Democrats and journalists to throwing out protesters, “is there any place more fun to be than a Trump rally?” As the US President prepares for his rally in Tulsa, the first since the pandemic broke out, we look back at the most memorable moments on and off the campaign trail.

Trump rallies have always been the machinery that drives his campaigns, getting together his very strong base: they love to hear from their leader that “the Clintons are criminals”, that President Obama is “the founder of ISIS”, and that protesters interrupting him should be “punched in the face”.

