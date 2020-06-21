Coronavirus: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain recovering from Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Global  

All coronavirus patients in Delhi will be referred to COVID-19 care centres to decide if they can be isolated at their homes, the Arvind Kejriwal government said this afternoon in a revised order.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who is being treated for the coronavirus disease in an ICU of a private hospital, is doing better and could be shifted to the general ward by Monday, hospital sources said on Sunday.

Various parts of India witnessed solar eclipse or ‘surya grahan’ 2020 on Sunday.

This is the third eclipse even for this year after first two lunar eclipses took place in January and June.

Three terrorists killed by security forces in Zadibal Soura area of Srinagar.

The Police said the terrorists were holed up inside a house in the area, adding that the terrorists had refused an offer to surrender before the security forces.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held a high-level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs on the situation in Ladakh.

US President Donald Trump has once again blamed China for the global spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed over 450,000 people and infected more than 8.5 million worldwide till now, terming the disease as "Kung Flu".

