Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and 11 others injured overnight.



Tweets about this nala RT @DavidBohlman: #breaking One man is dead and at least 11 others injured in a shooting in #Minneapolis this morning. It happened in Upto… 3 seconds ago Taco Satoshi RT @jonnajarian: 1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting; No Arrests https://t.co/I6KlGwxe5v 5 seconds ago Biden_Brigade #BREAKING One man is dead and at least 11 others injured in a shooting in #Minneapolis this morning. It happened… https://t.co/C3YwZjIMNF 12 seconds ago Jon Najarian 1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting; No Arrests https://t.co/I6KlGwxe5v 13 seconds ago Lisa Lisa 🇺🇸 RT @WCCO: DEVELOPING: Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and 11 others injured in Uptown overnight.… 4 minutes ago