1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting; No Arrests
Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and 11 others injured overnight.
(0:31) WCCO Sunday Morning - June 21, 2020
nala RT @DavidBohlman: #breaking One man is dead and at least 11 others injured in a shooting in #Minneapolis this morning. It happened in Upto… 3 seconds ago
Taco Satoshi RT @jonnajarian: 1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting; No Arrests https://t.co/I6KlGwxe5v 5 seconds ago
Biden_Brigade #BREAKING
One man is dead and at least 11 others injured in a shooting in #Minneapolis this morning. It happened… https://t.co/C3YwZjIMNF 12 seconds ago
Jon Najarian 1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting; No Arrests https://t.co/I6KlGwxe5v 13 seconds ago
Lisa Lisa 🇺🇸 RT @WCCO: DEVELOPING: Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and 11 others injured in Uptown overnight.… 4 minutes ago
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shootingOne person died and 11 were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis in the early hours of Sunday, according to a tweet by police.