1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting; No Arrests
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and 11 others injured overnight.

(0:31) WCCO Sunday Morning - June 21, 2020

