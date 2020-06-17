Tom Verducci: A shortened MLB season will bring more excitement to the game
Tom Verducci joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss the potential return of the MLB this summer.
Hear why Tom is optimistic baseball will return and why he thinks the shortened season will add excitement and urgency to the game.
MLB players' union counters with offer of 70-game seasonBaseball players have proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, leaving them and the teams 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season.