Kurt Cobain‘s iconic guitar sold for a lot of money at auction! The 1959 Martin D-18E played by...



Tweets about this Bangalore Times Kurt Cobain’s iconic 1959 Martin D-18E guitar that he played during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York, in Novembe… https://t.co/xtdIL6SFT3 11 minutes ago Reincarnated Kurt Cobain RT @KurdtCobain1967: Today Kurt Cobain’s Iconic MTV Unplugged guitar was sold for FIVE MILLION DOLLARS!!! Congratulations to Peter Freedm… 40 minutes ago Durumum Var ☘️ RT @NME: Kurt Cobain's iconic guitar sold for a record-shattering price https://t.co/U7WuNn7uNr 2 hours ago Keith Aussie microphone king buys Kurt Cobain's iconic guitar https://t.co/R8yHgsMlxk Omg! 3 hours ago Mj Ironic given him talking about trying to get David Geffen to buy him Leadbelly's guitar at that show. Kurt Cobain'… https://t.co/arQ9CZilmJ 4 hours ago Ashraful Haque An Aussie buys this iconic guitar, promising to do good with it......Kurt Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged in New York’ guitar… https://t.co/28KcdN0IX1 4 hours ago