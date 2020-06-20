Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBSMiami.com Sunday Weather 06-21-20
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:50s - Published
CBSMiami.com Sunday Weather 06-21-20
Meteorologist Jennifer Correa has your Sunday weather forecast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami RT @JennWeatherFans: https://t.co/n6yf6m6j7R Sunday Weather 06-14-20 with @JenniferWXwoman: Happy Sunday! All credit to @CBSMiami for video… 1 week ago

JennWeatherFans

(Manny) Jennifer Correa: Good AM, South Florida! https://t.co/n6yf6m6j7R Sunday Weather 06-14-20 with @JenniferWXwoman: Happy Sunday! All credit to @CBSMiami for vi… https://t.co/zjdMQNaxeS 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jeff Ray's Saturday Weather Update [Video]

Jeff Ray's Saturday Weather Update

Some more rain chances are in the forecast for the overnight and Sunday morning hours in North Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:20Published
CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 6-20-20 6PM [Video]

CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 6-20-20 6PM

CBS4 News meteorologist Dave Warren's weather outlook for South Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:52Published
CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 6-20-20 9AM [Video]

CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 6-20-20 9AM

CBS4 News meteorologist Jennifer Correa's weather outlook for South Florida.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published