1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting; No Arrests
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and 11 others injured overnight.

Amy Johnson reports.

