3 Killed, 3 Seriously Injured In U.K. Stabbing
3 Killed, 3 Seriously Injured In U.K. Stabbing
Three people were killed and three seriously hurt Saturday in a summer evening stabbing attack in a park in the English town of Reading, police said.
Amy Johnson reports.
Reading stabbings 'terrorist incident', confirm Scotland Yard
The head of counter terrorism policing, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu confirms the multiple stabbings that took place in Reading yesterday has now been declared as a terrorist incident.
Boris Johnson 'sickened' by Reading terror incident
The Prime Minister has said he was "appalled and sickened" after police declared the murder of three people in a Reading park to be a terrorist attack.
Reading stabbing declared terrorist incident
Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. Police said a 25-year-old man from Reading was arrested.
