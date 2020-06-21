Global  

3 Killed, 3 Seriously Injured In U.K. Stabbing
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Three people were killed and three seriously hurt Saturday in a summer evening stabbing attack in a park in the English town of Reading, police said.

Amy Johnson reports.

