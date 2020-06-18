Global  

Trump: Submitting 'Enhanced' Papers Shortly After Supreme Court's DACA Decision
Video Credit: GeoBeats
President Trump slammed the Supreme Court.
With a jab at Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveils new 'Obamacare' bill

With a jab at Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveils new 'Obamacare' bill WASHINGTON: Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled...
WorldNews - Published

Trump decries Supreme Court decisions as ‘shotgun blasts into the face’ of conservatives

In the wake of a 5-4 Supreme Court decision that ruled against President Trump’s efforts to end the...
FOXNews.com - Published

How President Trump And Congress Reacted To Supreme Court's DACA Decision

The Supreme Court has rejected the Trump administration's effort to end the Obama-era DACA program....
NPR - Published




LaurieTMiller

TheAmazingLaurie RT @DWStweets: What does this even mean? Trump tweeted on June 19 that he would be "submitting enhanced papers shortly" to terminate DACA.… 2 days ago

DWStweets

Debbie Wasserman Schultz What does this even mean? Trump tweeted on June 19 that he would be "submitting enhanced papers shortly" to termina… https://t.co/FR55G5JKvl 2 days ago

TRUMP_UNDELETED

TRUMP/POTUS/ ? Undeleted POTUS tweeted RT realDonaldTrump: The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They “pu… https://t.co/zR0nU360oN 3 days ago

MargereyC

MaggieRedBoots🇺🇸Loves President Trump #MAGA RT @newsmax: Trump to renew effort to end DACA protections "We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the… 5 days ago


DACA recipient says she jumped to her feet, screamed at news of Supreme Court decision [Video]

DACA recipient says she jumped to her feet, screamed at news of Supreme Court decision

Thursday's 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration's attempt to end the DACA program.

Credit: WCVB
Trump will try again after Supreme Court DACA decision [Video]

Trump will try again after Supreme Court DACA decision

President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration will make a filing on "Dreamer" immigrants in the United States, without providing details, to address the Supreme Court's ruling that said he..

Credit: Reuters Studio
Lightfoot Reacts To SCOTUS DACA Decision [Video]

Lightfoot Reacts To SCOTUS DACA Decision

U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said President Donald Trump didn't properly end the program, which then-President Barack Obama created in 2012.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago