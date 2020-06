Local high school football programs seeing a boost in participation as they gear up for fall

HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALLPROGRAMS... SEEINGA BOOST INPARTICIPATION... ASTHEY GEAR UP FORTHE FALL.OUR LYNSEYAMUNDSON SHARESWHY SOME COACHESARE SAYING THISFOOTBALL PRE-SEASON ISDIFFERENT."BUT THEPARTICIPATION WITHTHE KIDS WE HAVENEVER, I THINK WEHAVE 140 KIDS ONOUR ROSTER RIGHTNOW."LAST YEAR BISHOPKELLY HAD 105PLAYERS."I THINK THERE IS ALOT OF REASONSFOR THAT, ONE OFTHEM IS PROBABLYCOVID CAUSE THEYMISSED THEIRBASEBALL SEASON,THEY MISSED THEIRTRACK SEASON ANDTHEY WEREN'T ABLETO DO MUCH DURINGTHE SUMMERTIMEEITHER."AND OF THEIR 30SENIORS SIGNED UPTHIS YEAR...10 OFTHEM DIDN'T PLAYLAST YEAR.

AIDENMCCARTHY BEINGONE OF THEM WHODECIDED AFTERBASEBALL SEASONWAS CANCELED THATHE WANTED TO PLAYFOOTBALL."IT WAS A PRETTYBORING 3 MONTHS,BUT NOW THAT I'MOUT WORKING OUTAND HAVING FUNWITH MY FRIENDSAGAIN ITS AWESOME."THE CAPITAL HIGHSCHOOL FOOTBALLPROGRAM ALSO HASAN INCREASE INPLAYERS THISSEASON BUT THAT'SNOT THE ONLY THINGTHAT'S DIFFERENT."THERE'S JUST ADIFFERENT FEELING, ITHINK EVERYBODY ISHAPPY TO BE BACK,EVERYBODY IS HAPPYTO BE IN THECOMPANY OF EACHOTHER ANDCOACHES TOO,WHEN WE FIRST SAWEACH OTHER IT WASLIKE SUMMERVACATION IS OVERBACK IN THE DAY ANDYOU'RE SEEING YOURFRIENDS AGAIN.""I'VE DONE IT FOR 25YEARS AS A HEADCOACH, EVERY YEARIS A LITTLE BITDIFFERENT.

THISYEAR WAS A LOTDIFFERENT.

THEYCAME IN WITH SMILESAND EXCITED TO GORUN AND LIFT, WHICHIS NOT ALWAYS WHATTHEY ARE EXCITEDTO DO."ALTHOUGH THETEAMS ARE LIMITEDTO CONTACTLESSPRACTICES....MEANING A LOT OFSTRENGTH ANDCONDITIONING ONTHE TRACK...THEYARE JUST HAPPY TOBE BACK TOGETHER."THE FIRST DAY THATWE HAD WORKOUTSTHREE WEEKS AGO ITWAS LIKECHRISTMAS.""SCHOOL GOTCLOSED DOWN TWOMONTHS BACK AND IDIDN'T GET TOREALLY SEE THEM,EXCEPT OVER ASCREEN, BUT THEBROTHERHOOD WEHAVE HERE ANDBEING ABLE TO SEETHEM AGAIN IS JUSTTHE BEST PART."THEY AREPREPARING TO STARTGAMES ONSCHEDULE INAUGUST IF ALL GOESAS PLANNED...INBOISE...LYNSEYAMUNDSON...IDAHONEWS 6