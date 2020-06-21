Global  

International Yoga Day- वाराणसी में घरों से लेकर गंगा घाटों तक ल
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:32s - Published
International Yoga Day- वाराणसी में घरों से लेकर गंगा घाटों तक लोग योग करते दिखाई दिए

International Yoga Day: Twitter celebrates #InternationalYogaDay with new emoticon

Ahead of International Yoga Day 2020, Twitter has launched a custom emoji to celebrate the much-loved...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times


International Yoga Day 2020: Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble get candid with BollywoodLife on how it has transformed their lives

International Yoga Day 2020: : Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble talk to BollywoodLife about how yoga...
Bollywood Life - Published

International Yoga Day 2020: ITBP personnel practise yoga in sub-zero temperature in Ladakh

International Yoga Day 2020: ITBP personnel were seen performing pranayama and Surya namaskar with...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life




CRPF personnel perform Yoga in Jammu [Video]

CRPF personnel perform Yoga in Jammu

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on June 21 celebrated International Yoga Day by performing various Asanas. This was the sixth edition of International Yoga Day. The CRPF personnel also maintained..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Vadodara rangoli artists organize online exhibition to mark International Yoga Day [Video]

Vadodara rangoli artists organize online exhibition to mark International Yoga Day

An online exhibition was organised in Vadodara city to mark International Day of Yoga. A group organized online exhibition with rangolis of various Asanas. The event was conducted by Sahaj Rangoli..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
International Yoga Day- वाराणसी में गंगा की लहरों पर जल योग का प [Video]

International Yoga Day- वाराणसी में गंगा की लहरों पर जल योग का प

International Yoga Day- वाराणसी में गंगा की लहरों पर जल योग का प्रदर्शन

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:32Published