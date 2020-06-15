Global  

Trump holds rally in Tulsa
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Trump holds rally in Tulsa
Trump held a rally in Tulsa on Saturday.
TikTok users, K-pop fans say they inflated Trump rally attendance

Trump's campaign manager said there had been more than one million ticket requests for the...
Haaretz - Published

Tulsa Officials Fear Spread Of COVID-19 At Upcoming Trump Rally

Tulsa Officials Fear Spread Of COVID-19 At Upcoming Trump Rally Watch VideoTulsa, Oklahoma, officials are growing concerned about the spread of COVID-19 as President...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNews24SBS


Trump pushes forward with Tulsa rally despite coronavirus threat

President Trump plans to continue with his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend, even though some...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRUSATODAY.comCBS 2




Trump Threatens 'Lowlife' Protesters In Oklahoma: You Won't Be Treated Like In Seattle [Video]

Trump Threatens 'Lowlife' Protesters In Oklahoma: You Won't Be Treated Like In Seattle

President Trump on Friday threatened potential protestors in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he will be holding a campaign rally on Saturday.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:42Published
Donald Trump’s Most Memorable Campaign Rally Moments [Video]

Donald Trump’s Most Memorable Campaign Rally Moments

From personal attacks to Democrats and journalists to throwing out protesters, “is there any place more fun to be than a Trump rally?” As the US President prepares for his rally in Tulsa, the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:45Published
Trump knocks protests, defends virus response [Video]

Trump knocks protests, defends virus response

President Donald Trump addressed a smaller-than-expected rally in Tulsa on Saturday (June 20) amid a still-strong coronavirus pandemic and U.S. racial unrest.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:57Published