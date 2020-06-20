Children of Rohingya refugees learn Arabic and do sports while waiting for the Maghrib prayer at a shelter in Medan, Indonesia as a commemoration of World Refugee Day in Medan on June 20.

Daily life of Rohingya refugees filmed during commemoration of World Refugee Day in Indonesia

Children of Rohingya refugees learn Arabic and do sports while waiting for the Maghrib prayer at a shelter in Medan, Indonesia as a commemoration of World Refugee Day in Medan on June 20.

The plight of Rohingya in predominantly-Buddhist Myanmar has galvanized Muslims in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Denied citizenship although they have lived in the country for generations, Rohingya have faced persecution that exploded in inter-communal violence in Rakhine.