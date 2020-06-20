Daily life of Rohingya refugees filmed during commemoration of World Refugee Day in Indonesia

|
Children of Rohingya refugees learn Arabic and do sports while waiting for the Maghrib prayer at a shelter in Medan, Indonesia as a commemoration of World Refugee Day in Medan on June 20.
The plight of Rohingya in predominantly-Buddhist Myanmar has galvanized Muslims in Southeast Asia and beyond.
Denied citizenship although they have lived in the country for generations, Rohingya have faced persecution that exploded in inter-communal violence in Rakhine.
