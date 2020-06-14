Global  

NYPD Looking For Man Connected To Bronx Shooting
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:09s - Published
NYPD Looking For Man Connected To Bronx Shooting

NYPD Looking For Man Connected To Bronx Shooting

Police say it happened on Wednesday, June 17 near 1138 East 229th Drive.

Police say an unknown man opened fire on a 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face.

