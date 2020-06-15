Global  

Solar Eclipse 21 June- वाराणसी में गंगा किनारे पाठ और शहनाई वा
Solar Eclipse 21 June- वाराणसी में गंगा किनारे पाठ और शहनाई वादन

Will the June 21 Solar Eclipse Kill Coronavirus? Here's What the Science Says

Will the June 21 Solar Eclipse Kill Coronavirus? Here's What the Science Says The solar eclipse is coming. On June 21st, Sunday, India will witness the Annular Solar Eclipse. This...
Watch live webcast of partial solar eclipse

At the time of every eclipse, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium is usually abuzz with activities....
India to witness solar eclipse on June 21

India will witness a solar eclipse on June 21 and it will be annular in some parts of the country,...
Devotees take holy dip in Ganga after solar eclipse [Video]

Devotees take holy dip in Ganga after solar eclipse

People performed rituals after solar eclipse in Prayagraj. Devotees took holy bath in River Ganga and chanted 'mantras'. 'Ring of Fire', eclipse was witnessed in several parts of India on June 21...

Rare solar eclipse filmed in skies above Okinawa in Japan [Video]

Rare solar eclipse filmed in skies above Okinawa in Japan

Lucky skywatchers in certain parts of the globe have today (June 21st) been treated to a dramatic solar eclipse. This clip was filmed in Okinawa in Japan at around 2 pm local time. The phenomenon..

Rare solar eclipse darkens skies above Kenyan capital [Video]

Rare solar eclipse darkens skies above Kenyan capital

Lucky skywatchers in certain parts of the globe have today (June 21st) been treated to a dramatic solar eclipse. This clip was filmed in Nairobi in Kenya at around 6 am local time today by Ben..

