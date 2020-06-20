Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Football hasn't wanted to listen'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:36s - Published
'Football hasn't wanted to listen'

'Football hasn't wanted to listen'

The Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis tells The Sunday Supplement that football has not done enough to tackle the systemic problem of racism and inequality.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Three games, zero fans in 24 hours as Project Restart reaches London

Football.london covered the length and breadth of the capital, from Tottenham on Friday night to...
Football.london - Published

Premier League football was back on Saturday but not as we know it

No fans at the ground, matches on TV at 15:00 BST and live Premier League action on the BBC -...
BBC News - Published

Opinion: Will Louisiana wake up now that COVID-19 has hit LSU football?

At least 30 LSU football players have been quarantined because they have tested positive for COVID-19...
USATODAY.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lampard and Smith pre-match thoughts [Video]

Lampard and Smith pre-match thoughts

Frank Lampard and Dean Smith share their pre-match thoughts ahead of Chelsea's trip to Aston Villa.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:08Published
Local high school football programs seeing a boost in participation as they gear up for fall [Video]

Local high school football programs seeing a boost in participation as they gear up for fall

As local high school football programs prepare for the fall season, participation numbers are up this year after COVID-19 canceled spring sports.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:53Published
Colin Cowherd on the Baltimore Ravens: 'We may be looking at a 16-0 football team' [Video]

Colin Cowherd on the Baltimore Ravens: 'We may be looking at a 16-0 football team'

After finishing 14-2 last season, the expectations for the Baltimore Ravens this season are sky high. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that they might just go 16-0.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:46Published