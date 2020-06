Milwaukee legend plays pivotal role in MKE Juneteenth celebration Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:10s - Published 1 minute ago Milwaukee legend plays pivotal role in MKE Juneteenth celebration Carole Meekins got to sit down with one Milwaukee legend who played a big part in making Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration one of the oldest and largest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this