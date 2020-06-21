Positively Milwaukee with Carole Meekins: Episode 16 (06/21/20)
Happy Father's Day and welcome to episode 16 of Positively Milwaukee with Carole Meekins.
We hope you enjoy this week's episode!
Road America welcomes back fansThe track at Road America is one of the first to welcome back fans. Our Lance Allan was there to get all the details on precautions they are taking.
Kryric's Lemonade: How a 9-year-old is giving back to the communityOne 9-year-old entrepreneur is giving back to the community through her lemonade shop.
Reasons to smile on this Father's DayHere's a few reasons to smile on this father's day.