Facing South Florida: Mayors Discuss Coronavirus Concerns
Eliott Rodriguez and his guests take a hard look at the spike in COVID-19 cases in South Florida, and what needs to be done to slow the spread.
Yankees to move spring training to New York after Florida COVID-19 cases steadily increaseThe Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season.
Juneteenth Commemorated In South FloridaA day that marked the end of slavery in the US was commemorated throughout South Florida.
A 5th TSA screening agent working at RSW tests positive for coronavirusThe agent last worked at the airport on Sunday.