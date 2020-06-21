Global  

D.L. Hughley Collapses Onstage, Tests Positive For COVID-19
Comedian, actor, and former CNN anchor D.L.

Hughley collapsed Friday night, while he was performing onstage.

After being admitted to an area hospital, Hughley said in an Instagram post that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

CNN reports the 57-year-old was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week.

Hughley says he showed no symptoms of the highly contagious virus, but had simply lost consciousness.

His publicist says Hughley is awake, feeling better and wishes to thank everyone for kind thoughts and prayers.

