Florida hits record setting high with over 4000 new Coronavirus cases
Florida hits single day record setting high with over 4000 cases.
Physicians breakdown the increasing numbers and discuss how we can flatter the curve
Facing South Florida: Mayors Discuss Coronavirus ConcernsEliott Rodriguez and his guests take a hard look at the spike in COVID-19 cases in South Florida, and what needs to be done to slow the spread.
Yankees to move spring training to New York after Florida COVID-19 cases steadily increaseThe Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season.
North Alabama sees record breaking jump in new coronavirus casesSince Friday, June 12, multiple counties in North Alabama reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, according to the Alabama Department of..