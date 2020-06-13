Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida hits record setting high with over 4000 new Coronavirus cases
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Florida hits record setting high with over 4000 new Coronavirus cases

Florida hits record setting high with over 4000 new Coronavirus cases

Florida hits single day record setting high with over 4000 cases.

Physicians breakdown the increasing numbers and discuss how we can flatter the curve

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Concern rises around NBA with Florida virus spike

With Florida posting a record number of coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Saturday,...
ESPN - Published

Florida Sees Nearly 2,800 New Coronavirus Cases In Day, Sets New Record

Florida has a new record for one-day increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmaxSydney Morning Herald


Live Coronavirus News Updates: Chile, Florida and NY

China closed a market that handles 90 percent of Beijing’s fresh fruit and vegetables after dozens...
NYTimes.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Facing South Florida: Mayors Discuss Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Facing South Florida: Mayors Discuss Coronavirus Concerns

Eliott Rodriguez and his guests take a hard look at the spike in COVID-19 cases in South Florida, and what needs to be done to slow the spread.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 12:06Published
Yankees to move spring training to New York after Florida COVID-19 cases steadily increase [Video]

Yankees to move spring training to New York after Florida COVID-19 cases steadily increase

The Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:17Published
North Alabama sees record breaking jump in new coronavirus cases [Video]

North Alabama sees record breaking jump in new coronavirus cases

Since Friday, June 12, multiple counties in North Alabama reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, according to the Alabama Department of..

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 01:12Published