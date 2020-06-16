COVID: Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike with 2532 cases

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India.

Tamil Nadu reported highest single-day spike of 2532 coronavirus cases with 53 deaths.

National capital recorded fresh 3000 cases, taking the total number of cases to 59,746.

Death toll rose to 2175 after 63 deaths were reported today, meanwhile recoveries till date stand at 33,013.

Numbers also had a slight rise in Mumbai's Dharavi after 12 fresh cases were reported taking the total number to 2170 in the area.

Rajasthan, West Bengal and Haryana recorded around 400 fresh cases each.