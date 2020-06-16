Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID: Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike with 2532 cases
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published
COVID: Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike with 2532 cases

COVID: Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike with 2532 cases

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India.

Tamil Nadu reported highest single-day spike of 2532 coronavirus cases with 53 deaths.

National capital recorded fresh 3000 cases, taking the total number of cases to 59,746.

Death toll rose to 2175 after 63 deaths were reported today, meanwhile recoveries till date stand at 33,013.

Numbers also had a slight rise in Mumbai's Dharavi after 12 fresh cases were reported taking the total number to 2170 in the area.

Rajasthan, West Bengal and Haryana recorded around 400 fresh cases each.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19: Rajasthan records 393 new cases; tally reaches 14,930

For the second straight day, the state tumbled its single-day record for new Covid-19 infections on...
IndiaTimes - Published

India reports highest single-day spike of over 13,000 cases

A record single-day jump of 13,586 COVID-19 cases took India’s tally to 3,80,532 on Friday, while...
Hindu - Published

Oregon sets new record for daily Covid cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 184 cases of Covid-19 Monday, the highest single-day total since...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this

arvindaction

Arvind K RT @sumanthraman: Tamil Nadu reports 2532 cases of #covid today. Total number of cases rises to 59377. 4 minutes ago

HappaNarinder

Narinder Happa【नरेन्द्र हप्पा】 RT @htTweets: Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike in #Covid19 cases, tally nears 60,000 https://t.co/65mnruiopP https://t.co/1pYnD… 33 minutes ago

Eshaan32405686

Eshaan RT @htTweets: Tamil Nadu reports the highest single-day spike of 2,532 #Covid19 cases; 53 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total… 48 minutes ago

pksrivastava6

Pramod Srivastava Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally nears 60,000 via @htTweets https://t.co/oHqmuVycu1 1 hour ago

Gvaaa9

jeeva Here you see the full reports Covid 19 Tamil nadu District Wise report ----->https://t.co/U0B9syjFjy 2 hours ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald #COVID19 | The only sliver lining was the number of discharges which stood at 32,754. https://t.co/cbOUnjseaz 2 hours ago

southasiansnews

South Asians News Tamil Nadu reports highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally nears 60,000 - india news - https://t.co/VvnXqCUDS9 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Florida hits record setting high with over 4000 new Coronavirus cases [Video]

Florida hits record setting high with over 4000 new Coronavirus cases

Florida hits single day record setting high with over 4000 cases. Physicians breakdown the increasing numbers and discuss how we can flatter the curve

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:26Published
Facing South Florida: Mayors Discuss Coronavirus Concerns [Video]

Facing South Florida: Mayors Discuss Coronavirus Concerns

Eliott Rodriguez and his guests take a hard look at the spike in COVID-19 cases in South Florida, and what needs to be done to slow the spread.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 12:06Published
Op Samudra Setu: Indian Navy's ship leaves Port of Male with Indian citizens [Video]

Op Samudra Setu: Indian Navy's ship leaves Port of Male with Indian citizens

Indian Navy Ship (INS) Airavat left Port of Male in Maldives for Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu) after embarkation of 198 Indian citizens. 5th round of operation Samudra Setu for evacuation of Indians from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published