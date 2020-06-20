Global  

solar eclipse 2020: सूर्यग्रहण के साथ भारी बारिश से बिगड़ा म
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:35s - Published
solar eclipse 2020: सूर्यग्रहण के साथ भारी बारिश से बिगड़ा म

solar eclipse 2020: सूर्यग्रहण के साथ भारी बारिश से बिगड़ा म

सूर्यग्रहण के बीच गुजरात के द्वारका में समुद्र में दिखा भारी करंट.

अधिक जानकारी के लिए देखिए ये वीडियो.

