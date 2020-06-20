solar eclipse 2020: सूर्यग्रहण के साथ भारी बारिश से बिगड़ा म
सूर्यग्रहण के बीच गुजरात के द्वारका में समुद्र में दिखा भारी करंट.
अधिक जानकारी के लिए देखिए ये वीडियो.
Solar Eclipse 21 June- वाराणसी में गंगा किनारे पाठ और शहनाई वाSolar Eclipse 21 June- वाराणसी में गंगा किनारे पाठ और शहनाई वादन
Rare solar eclipse viewed across the globeA partial solar eclipse was observed on Sunday as part of a rare "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse seen across Africa and Asia.
Devotees take holy dip in Ganga after solar eclipsePeople performed rituals after solar eclipse in Prayagraj. Devotees took holy bath in River Ganga and chanted 'mantras'. 'Ring of Fire', eclipse was witnessed in several parts of India on June 21...