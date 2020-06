Related videos from verified sources Diva penguin named after Gemma Collins



Sea Life Weymouth has named one of their penguin chicks Gemma Collins as it acts like a diva when it gets fed. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:04 Published 2 days ago Gemma Collins would love to have a baby at 40 after slimming down



Gemma Collins would love to have a baby at 40 after slimming down Gemma would love to welcome a baby in her 40th year, after she slimmed down to increase her chances of falling pregnant. The.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:53 Published 3 days ago Gemma Collins shares 'Very Slim' throwback photo.



Gemma Collins shares 'Very Slim' throwback photo. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:06 Published 2 weeks ago