Giroud proud to support BLM Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:19s - Published 2 minutes ago Giroud proud to support BLM After scoring the winner in Chelsea’s victory at Aston Villa, Olivier Giroud says it’s important that white footballers show support to equality and the Black Lives Matter movement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Frail Man Takes a Knee on the Front Lines of Protest



Occurred on June 3, 2020 / Washington, DC, USA Info from Licensor: "We were startled to meet John on the front lines of BLM protest among young protesters standing proud with crutches and a sign.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago