Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing

At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he ordered a "slow down" of novel coronavirus testing.

According to Business Insider, Trump said the US has so far carried out 25 million tests.

He used the racist term 'Kung Flu' to refer to COVID-19.

The president said he gave the order to reduce the identification of more COVID-19 cases.

When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases.

US President Donald J.

Trump BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma After Trump's remarks prompted outrage on social media, a White House official later said that the president was joking.