TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally

TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday.

Users on the popular video-sharing app said in posts and videos that they completed the free online registration for the Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, with no intention of going.

The New York Times reported that Korean pop music fans were also encouraging people to do the same.

Prior to the event, Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale said there had been more than one million ticket requests for the event.

However, the 19,000-seat arena had many empty seats on Saturday night... Tulsa's fire department said 6,200 people attended.

That led Trump critics to quickly declare the social media campaign a victory on Saturday night... Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, said "you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok" in response to a tweet by Parscale blaming the media for discouraging attendees and citing bad behavior by demonstrators outside.

While former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, an outspoken critic of Trump, tweeted 'My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets.

You have been rolled by America's teens." The Trump campaign said entry was on a 'first-come-first-served' basis and that no one was issued an actual ticket.

In a statement to Reuters, a Trump campaign spokesman said: "Leftists always fool themselves into thinking they're being clever.

Registering for a rally only means you've RSVPed with a cell phone number.

But we thank them for their contact information."