Yoga students show off unbelievable balance and body control

A group of yoga student showed off their incredible flexibility in preparation for International Yoga Day (June 21).

The students come from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, performed various types of yoga including lying on a bed of nails, balancing on glass tumblers and contorting into incredible poses.

In an interview, one of the students named Azharuddin said: "I have been practicing yoga for 12 years.

By doing asana (yoga routines), I get physical health, mental strength, strength and confidence.

"The art of yoga can lead to a long and healthy life without any illness."