Maker of Eskimo Pie will retire brand's 'inappropriate' name Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:50s - Published 5 minutes ago Maker of Eskimo Pie will retire brand's 'inappropriate' name The name of the Eskimo Pie, the chocolate-covered ice cream desert that has been around for nearly a century, will soon be retired, becoming the latest product to yield to growing pressure to remove or rethink brands that have been considered racist or culturally insensitive. 0

