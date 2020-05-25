Spain to allow tourists in without quarantine
Spain is to allow travellers to enter the country without delay, although passengers from the UK will still face a 14-day quarantine.
Manifiestero 🇪🇺🇪🇺💚💚 RT @BBCNews: Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine from Sunday
https://t.co/SWPdrxZSlf 3 minutes ago
WatchArpit Via @euronews: Spain to allow EU and UK tourists in without quarantine from June 21 https://t.co/qQW7KB6YHX 11 minutes ago
John Langley Coronavirus: Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine https://t.co/ZqjfhtvnDq 1 hour ago
Stigmabase | ORG Coronavirus: Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine: UK officials are talking to their counterparts in Portu… https://t.co/kF4hjnnXGt 2 hours ago
Stigmabase | ORG Coronavirus: Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine: Prof Peter Piot, who is renowned for his work on Ebola… https://t.co/rAftby9jrR 2 hours ago
ScotlandisBeingRobbed.com Coronavirus: Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine https://t.co/q943uUQtiQ 2 hours ago
Garry Jenkin Spain to allow Brits to visit without going into 14-day quarantine #BigData via https://t.co/ZkGZHy7Db6 https://t.co/Is16cZqlvA 2 hours ago
Stigmabase | ORG GYUK | Coronavirus: Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine: UK officials are talking to their counterparts… https://t.co/qFktmM6eHO 2 hours ago
Greece and Spain get ready for tourists againSpain will relax its border controls on July 1st and Greece is getting ready to do the same, a long-awaited moment for two of Europe's biggest vacation spots. Emer McCarthy reports.